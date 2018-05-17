Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, says 'state of Indian judiciary akin to Pakistan and Africa'

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP dispensation at the Centre, saying the Indian Constitution was under "severe attack" and the current state of the judiciary was like that of Pakistan.

"Usually people go to the Supreme Court for justice. But, for the first time in 70 years we saw Supreme Court judges coming to the people complaining that they are being intimidated and they are not being allowed to do their job," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a Jan Swaraj Sammelan in Chhattisgarh.

''Such a thing,'' he added, ''normally happens in dictatorships.''

"It happened in Pakistan and Africa. But this happened for the first time in 70 years in India," he said, referring to the Supreme Court's judges press conference earlier this year.

''RSS is making way into all institutions in the country. Aisa Pakistan ya tanashahi mein hota hai,'' the Congress president said in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

While Congress president Rahul Gandhi said India mourns the defeat of democracy, the party's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala described the events in Karnataka as a "black spot" on the country's democracy that will be erased.

Earlier in the day, the Gandhi scion had accused the BJP of making a mockery of the Indian Constitution. Rahul taking to his Twitter handle said that this day India will mourn the defeat of democracy.

"The BJP`s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn't have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution," he tweeted .

"This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy," he added.

Rahul's remark evoked an equally hard-hitting and prompt response from BJP chief Amit Shah.

The BJP chief hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the latter accused the BJP of murdering the democracy. Shah tearing into Rahul Gandhi said that the democracy was murdered by the Congress the minute it decided to ally with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) for political gains.

Shah continuing his tirade against the grand old party chief said that it was at the time of emergency imposed by the latter party that the constitution of democracy was heavily damaged.

"The `Murder of Democracy` happens the minute a desperate Congress made an `opportunist` offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka`s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!," Shah tweeted.

''President of the Congress obviously doesn’t remember the glorious history of his party,'' Shah said in another tweet.

''The legacy of Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s Party is the horrific Emergency, blatant misuse of Article 356, subverting the courts, media and civil society,'' he added.

Rubbishing all allegations, the BJP chief said that it was his party which won the mandate of the people by securing 104 and not the Congress or the JD (S).

"Who has the people’s mandate in Karnataka? The BJP, which has won 104 seats. Or Congress which dropped to 78 seats, whose own CM and Ministers lost by big margins. JD(S) who won only 37 seats and lost their deposits on several others. People are wise to realize," he tweeted.

''Congress which dropped to 78 seats, whose own CM and Ministers lost by big margins. JD(S) who won only 37 seats and lost their deposits on several others,'' he said.

The war of words between Shah and Gandhi erupted after Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka after the Supreme Court this morning decided not to put a stay on the swearing-in.

The apex court passed its order while conducting an overnight hearing during which Congress and JD(S) pleaded it to stop the oath ceremony, citing BJP`s inadequate strength in the assembly to stake claim at forming the state government.

Late last night, Congress and JD(S) challenged Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala`s decision in the top court to invite BJP to form the government even when the saffron party, with 105 MLAs, including one Independent MLA, is seven short of the halfway mark of 112.

They contended that they, with a total strength of 115 MLAs, are in a better position to form the government. Though Vala invited the BJP to form the government, he has given 15 days to the saffron party to prove its majority in the state assembly.