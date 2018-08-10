हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi attacks Chhattisgarh CM's son, says even Sharif jailed for name in Panama Papers

While Congress have repeatedly questioned Raman Singh's son Abhishek over alleged properties in British Virgin Islands, he has maintained that the charges are false.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Chhattisgarh CM&#039;s son, says even Sharif jailed for name in Panama Papers
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Attacking Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh once again over his son's name appearing in Panama Papers, Rahul Gandhi said at Raipur on Friday that even Pakistan's Prime Minister has been jailed for the same reason but that no action has been taken in the case of Abhishek Singh.

It has been alleged that Abhishek has assets in the British Virgin Islands and the opposition has repeatedly flayed the government for not initiating action or probing the matter.

Ahead of elections in the state - scheduled for later this year - Rahul Gandhi ramped up the attack on the state's BJP CM. "When the name of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif appeared in Panama papers, he was convicted in it. In Chhattisgarh when the name of your CM's son comes in Panama papers, investigation doesn't even begin," he said at an event to mark the opening of Congress party office. "This is BJP-NDA's 'chowkidari'."

While Congress has pointed fingers at him time and again, Abhishek Singh has said the accusations are "false, mischievous and politically motivated." He is a a Lok Sabha member from Rajanandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiRaman SinghPanama PapersAbhishek SinghNawaz Sharif

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close