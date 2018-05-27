Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges he went to Baghpat to take credit for UPA-era project

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Baghpat to take credit for a project envisaged during the erstwhile UPA government, but did not spare any thought for the protesting sugarcane farmers. He said that the PM zoomed past the fields of sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh without sparing any thought for people like Udaiveer Singh.

UP के गन्ना किसान सोच रहे हैं कि UPA काल की परियोजना का श्रेय लेने आए प्रधानमंत्रीजी रोड शो करते हुए उनके खेतों को चीरते हुए निकल जाते हैं लेकिन उनका ध्यान उनपर क्यों नहीं जाता? दुर्भाग्य से उदयवीर जैसे किसान जिन्होंने अपने हक़ के लिए लड़ते हुए अपनी जान दे दी, ये सोच भी नहीं सकते pic.twitter.com/1bmDB0DBIF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2018

Singh, a farmer sitting on 'dharna' demanding payment of dues by sugar mills and against the hike in rural power tariffs died in the Baraut town of this district, officials said. He was protesting under the banner - 'Kisan Sangharsh Morcha'. The dharna was being held in the Baraut sub-division of this district since May 21, 2018. Singh, 60, died on Saturday following which the district administration announced a compensation of Rs 12 lakh to his family, PTI was quoted as saying by officials.

Meanwhile, in Baghpat, the PM on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for spreading "lies and rumours" on issues ranging from dilution of anti-Dalit atrocities law to farmer issues.

Speaking at a public rally after inaugurating the Rs 11,000-crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway, he said the Congress was "openly" spreading lies for its narrow political gains. "People who are used to worshipping one family cannot worship democracy," he said. After losing elections, they are rattled. "I had not thought that in opposing Modi, they would start opposing the country. On that side are the people for whom their family is the country. For me, my country is my family," the PM added.

गाँव और कृषि कल्याण के लिए अनेक योजनाएं विकसित की गई हैं जिनका फायदा हमारे कर्मठ किसानों तक पहुँच रहा है। pic.twitter.com/hGC8rvzf5M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2018

He further said that he is not bothered by the opposition attacks on him as he knows the people of the country are with him and those who for 70 years deceived poor, middle-class, farmers and youth are now rattled. "Truth is that Congress and its allies either create obstacles or make fun of any work done for the upliftment of poor, Dalits and tribals. To them, the country's development too is a joke. To them, Swachh Bharat, free cooking gas (LPG) connection to poor women, building toilets and opening bank accounts for poor are a joke," PM Modi said.

Without taking the name of Congress or its president Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Those used to seeing power for generations consider any work done for poor as a joke. Those who tear Cabinet notes don't deem it fit to respect law passed by Parliament unanimously."

(With PTI inputs)