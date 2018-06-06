हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says his phone is 'Made in China'

Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked PM Modi, accusing him of not creating jobs as BJP had promised.

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says his phone is &#039;Made in China&#039;
File photo

Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of not creating jobs in the country despite promising to promote 'Make in India'. Speaking primarily to a gathering of farmers here, the Congress President said that it is only his party that can now assure jobs for the youth and security for the agricultural sector.

Blaming Shivraj Chauhan's BJP government in the state of Madhya Pradesh for not preventing farmer suicides, Rahul said that the top brass of BJP was too busy with rich industrialists and hobnobbing with China to work for the common man. "Where are the jobs that were promised to you by Prime Minister Modi? Where is the financial security that was assured to farmers? What about Make in India? If you see PM Modi's phone, even that says it is Made in China," he said, adding that phones will be made in Mandsaur if Congress is voted to power.

Rahul then questioned PM Modi's silence during the Doklam crisis with China and pointed out that meeting Chinese Premier Xi Jinping does not mean much to the common man. "The common man is suffering while people like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are given a free hand to run away with millions. We will ensure that your money is yours alone," he said.

Rahul also made a number of promises ahead of the state Assembly elections which are scheduled for later this month. "I guarantee we will waive off farmer loans in 10 days, not 11 but 10 days exactly if you vote for us in the MP elections. Jobs would be galore and security and dignity of people would be our priority," he said, adding that instead of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat, his party believes in people's mann ki baat

Tags:
Rahul GandhiPM ModiPM Narendra ModiMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close