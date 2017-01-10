Rahul Gandhi back home after New Year vacation

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday returned to the country after his New Year holidays.

Gandhi left the country on New Year`s eve for London.

"I will be traveling for the next few days. Happy New Year to everyone, wishing you and your loved ones success and happiness in this coming year," he had tweeted before going on vacation.

Last year, on December 28, before going abroad for New Year celebrations, Gandhi had tweeted: "I will be travelling to Europe for a few days. A very Happy New Year to everyone."

He tweeted again on June 20 this year, saying: "Travelling out of the country for a few days on a short visit."

Gandhi's absence for the "next few days" came at a time when Congress has announced to launch a month-long protest to expose the "government's biggest scam" of demonetisation.

The party has claimed the sudden decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 currency notes on November 8 has brought miseries to people and damaged the Indian economy.

Earlier, as the 50 days deadline got over following demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posing five questions which included the details of the amount of black money recovered since the announcement of the scrapping of high denomination currency and the number of jobs lost due to the dramatic move.