Rahul Gandhi began 'chipko' movement by hugging PM Narendra Modi: Rajnath Singh

In a jibe to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that a party president who couldn't even maintain the dignity of Parliament dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

Mocking Rahul for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, Singh said the former began a "chipko movement" during the no-confidence motion debate.

"President of the party who could not maintain the dignity of Parliament dreams to become the Prime Minister of the country. People love PM Modi, so he (Rahul Gandhi) also tried to express his love in the Parliament and started a chipko movement there," Singh said in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

President of party who could not maintain the dignity of the Parliament, dreams to become the Prime Minister of the country. People love PM Modi, so he (Rahul Gandhi) also tried to express his love in the Parliament & started a chipko movement there: HM Rajnath Singh in Meerut pic.twitter.com/GSrIP78wr6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2018

Targeting the Opposition for moving the no-confidence motion, the Home Minister said that the former claimed to get the majority of votes, but failed to reach up to the mark. During the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha on July 20, Rahul, in a much-unexpected gesture, walked up to the Prime Minister after his speech and hugged him.

The Gandhi scion has since then received flak for the gesture from the BJP, with leaders terming him "immature" and "childish" for the same.

with ANI inputs