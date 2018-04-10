Rahul Gandhi calls IAS lovebirds Tina Dabi and Aamir's marriage inspiration amid hatred

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has tweeted wishes for IAS lovebirds, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi, who recently got married at a ceremony in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “May your love grow from strength to strength”.

The Gandhi scion said that the marriage of the IAS toppers, who have in the past been attacked over their relationship, was “an inspiration to all Indians” amid the “growing intolerance and communal hatred”.

He tweeted, “Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you.”

The IAS lovebirds tied the knot on Saturday at Pahalgam club in Pahalgam, following which they went to the ancestral village of Aamir, which is near Anantnag.

2015 IAS toppers, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan,on Saturday tied knot,and choose their wedding venue at Pahalgam Anantnag.. Tina Dabi along with her parents and relatives arrived in Pahalgam on Friday evening and got married at ‘Pahalgam Club’ on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/P4FZulxRtb — Danish15112271 (@Danish15112271) April 8, 2018

Their love story has been much talked about since May 2015, when they met at the department of personnel and training office in the national capital. Khan and Tina were UPSC toppers of their batch of 2015.

A mobile video, reportedly shot at the wedding, showed Khan dressed in a traditional golden sherwani while Tina is in a red lehenga. Notably, there had been several instances when people had targeted the couple over their relationship.

The engagement of the couple was termed as love jihad. The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had reportedly written a letter to Tina's parents saying that while they were proud of the UPSC topper's achievements, it was ‘painful’ that she chose to marry a Muslim. Responding to the attacks, Tina had shared a message on her Facebook page with hashtag 'Free Love'.

According to the couple, it was love at first sight for them. She had said, “"We met in the morning and by evening Aamir was at my door. Uske liye pehli nazar mein pyaar ho gaya (For him, it was love at first sight)"