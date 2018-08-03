हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maratha quota stir

Rahul Gandhi calls meeting of Maharashtra Congress leaders over Maratha quota issue on August 8

The meeting on Maratha quota issue will be held in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi calls meeting of Maharashtra Congress leaders over Maratha quota issue on August 8

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of senior party leaders from Maharashtra on August 8 to discuss the ongoing agitation of the Maratha community for reservation, a party source said on Friday.

The meeting will be held in Delhi, said a senior Congress leader here.

The agitation of the politically influential Maratha community has put the BJP-led state government on the back foot, with protests taking a violent turn in many parts of the state.

Many Congress MLAs had announced last week that they would resign from the Assembly to put pressure on the government to accede to the demand.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan had said the decision in this regard would be taken after a discussion with the party's central leadership.

The Maratha community constitutes about 30 per cent of the state population. Elections to the Maharashtra Assembly are due next year. 

Tags:
Maratha quota stirMaharashtraRahul GandhiCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close