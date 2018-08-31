हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi calls Rafale deal 'globalised corruption', warns of 'big bombs' soon

A political storm has been brewing between the BJP-led Centre and Opposition Congress over the Rafale deal.

Rahul Gandhi calls Rafale deal &#039;globalised corruption&#039;, warns of &#039;big bombs&#039; soon
Reuters photo

NEW DELHI: In a fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi once again raked the controversy over Rafale deal, calling it a “globalised corruption.”

Taking to Twitter, the Gandhi scion wrote: “Globalised corruption. This #Rafale aircraft really does fly far and fast! It's also going to drop some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks. Modi Ji please tell Anil, there is a big problem in France.”

A political storm has been brewing between the BJP-led Centre and Opposition Congress over the Rafale deal with the later claiming that the Modi government cut out a deal to benefit handful industrialists of the country, after coming into power in 2014.

Taking an aggressive stance, the Congress chief on Thursday launched a two-pronged offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation and Rafale deal, terming them as huge scams which were committed to help his "crony capitalist friends".

He alleged that the noteban "scam" was deliberately inflicted on common people by the PM Modi and also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Rafale deal saying the country wants to know "what is the deal between the prime minister and businessman Anil Ambani".

Addressing a press conference a day after the RBI in its final report said almost all the demonetised currency has returned to the banking system, he said the note ban decision was not a mistake but an "assault" on the common man. Rahul claimed that Modi's aim was to help “big crony capitalists who have marketed him, by handing over the money snatched from the pockets of common people."

On the Rafale issue, Gandhi alleged it is a "clear cut" case where Modi is "lying" and cited a joint statement made by the PM and French President Francois Hollande in 2015 where it was made clear that the aircraft and associated systems and weapons would be delivered on the "same configuration" as had been tested and approved by the Indian Air Force.

"Why did you buy an aircraft of Rs 520 crore at the price of Rs 1,600 crore? Who were you (Modi) trying to benefit?" Gandhi questioned.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiPM ModiBJPBharatiya Janata PartyCongressRafale

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close