Rahul Gandhi chairs first CWC meeting as Congress president

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Friday chaired the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting for the first time as Congress President with party leaders expected to discuss the current political issues, including the verdict in the 2G spectrum case in which all the accused have been acquitted.

The meeting is being attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi and other members of the party`s highest decision-making body.

It is taking place within a week of Rahul Gandhi taking over as party chief from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly polls announced earlier this week brought some cheer to the Congress as the party put up a strong fight in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The Congress lost the polls mainly because of some of its top leaders lost and it was not able to gain much in the urban areas.

The party lost power in Himachal Pradesh too.

Gandhi faces major challenges next year as the party has to prevent the BJP from wresting Karnataka, one of the only two major states ruled by the party. It will also seek to oust BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Some organisational changes are also in the offing with Rahul Gandhi expected to appoint some new office-bearers to bring better electoral results.

Assembly polls will also be held early next year in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.