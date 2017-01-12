Rahul Gandhi claims he saw Congress' party symbol in pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak

New Delhi: Yet another speech of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has stoked a controversy.

Rahul Gandhi claims that he saw Congress' party symbol (hand) in pictures of Lord Shiva and Guru Nanak.

The speech of Rahul Gandhi has gone massively viral on internet and set Twitter abuzz.

FULL VIDEO of the speech here (WATCH from 3:40)

Slamming Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for comparing the Congress party symbol 'Hand' with the hands of Guru Nanak, Punjab's ruling Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday described the analogy as "shocking in the extreme and unpardonable".

Former Union Minister and senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa lamented that Rahul chose to compare the "killer hand of the Congress party and the holiest image of Guru Nanak Dev's hand of benevolence" in his speech at a Congress convention at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.