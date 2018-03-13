Rahul Gandhi condemns attack on CRPF personnel in Sukma, calls internal security policies 'flawed'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma in which nine CRPF jawans lost their lives. He also said that it reflected "deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies."

The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies. My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 13, 2018

Nine CRPF personnel were killed after suspected Naxals blew up their mine-protected vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, around a year after a dozen jawans were killed in a similar ambush in the district.

We salute our martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice on this day. Your brave deeds continue to inspire generations. #BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/V7LWZFLQcn — CRPF (@crpfindia) March 13, 2018

Officials said the incident took place around 12:30 pm along the Kistaram-Palodi road of the district when the troops of the 212th battalion of the CRPF were out on an operation.

The Naxals used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, a state police official said, PTI reported.

Twelve personnel of the force were killed on March 11, 2017, in the Bheji area of the district and their arms looted, when Naxals ambushed their patrol party.

A few days later on April 24, 2017, twenty-five personnel of the paramilitary were killed in a similar ambush in Sukma.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday condemned the killings of nine CRPF personnel and described the incident as "deeply distressing".

"Today's IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh is deeply distressing. I bow to each and every security personnel who attained martyrdom while serving the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans," he tweeted.

(With Agency inputs)