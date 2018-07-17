हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress Working Committee

Rahul Gandhi constitutes new Congress Working Committee, first meet likely on July 22

The new Congress Working Committee has 23 members, 18 permanent invitees and 10 special invitees.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday constituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the grand old party. Several old as well as new names from the party found a place in the apex body within the Congress party. The CWC, constituted for the first time under the presidency of Rahul Gandhi, has 23 members, 18 permanent invitees and 10 special invitees.

The members of the newly constituted CWC are – party president Rahul Gandhi, former party president Sonia Gandhi, ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Oommen Chandy, Tarun Gogoi, Siddaramaiah, Anand Sharma, Harish Rawat, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pande, KC Venugopal, Dipak Babaria, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Raghuveer Meena, Gaikhangam and Ashok Gehlot.

Among the permanent invitees to the CWC are former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, former Union minister P Chidambaram, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Balasaheb Thorat, Tariq Hameed Karra, PC Chacko, Jitendra Singh, RPN Singh, PL Punia, Ranjeep Surjewala, Asha Kumari, Rajni Patil, Ram Chandra Khuntia, Anugrah Narayan Singh, Rajeev S Satav, Shaktisinh Gohil, Gaurav Gogoi and A Chella Kumar.

Apart from these, there are 10 special invitees to the Congress Working Committee. The special invitees include KH Muniyappa, Arun Yadav, Deepender Hooda, Jitin Prasada, Kuldeep Vishnoi. The list also includes some officer bearers of the Congress party – president of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), president of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), president of National Students Union of India (NSUI), president of All India Mahila Congress, and chief organiser of Congress Seva Dal.

According to reports, the Congress president has convened the first meeting of the CWC on July 22. Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mohan Prakash and CP Joshi in addition to Janardan Dwivedi have been dropped from the new CWC.

Earlier in 2018, the Congress party had released a list of 34-members steering committee, triggering speculations that Rahul Gandhi as party president would dissolve the CWC. The steering committee comprised Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh among others. However, it was later confirmed that the steering committee was meant only for the plenary session of the Congress party.

