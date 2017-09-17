close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rahul Gandhi does it again, terms Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh Air Marshal

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and gaffe go hand in hand. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 06:54
Rahul Gandhi does it again, terms Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh Air Marshal
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and gaffe go hand in hand. 

In the latest addition to his goof up list, the Congress scion termed Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh as Air Marshal.

Expressing grief over the demise of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who passed away on Saturday evening, Rahul made a faux pass on social media by referring him as Air Marshal.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote,"A soldier & diplomat power excellence. Air Marshal Arjan Singh demise is an irreparable loss. India has lost a true hero. Deppeset condolences (sic)." 

Notably, Marshal of Indian Air Force is five-star rank while Air Marshal is four-star rank.

However, Rahul took down the tweet immediately later and posted the rectified one.

"A soldier &diplomat par excellence, Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh's demise is an irreparable loss.India has lost a true hero.Deepest condolences," Rahul tweeted again.

Earlier also, Gandhi had made similar bloopers that were heavily trolled by netizens. A few days back, while addressing the students at the University of California at Berkeley, the Amethi MP got the number of seats in the Lok Sabha wrong. Interacting with the students, Rahul Rahul said the number of seats in the Lower House was 546, not 545 

Last month, the Congress vice-president while inaugurating the first 'Indira canteen' in Bengaluru, he mistakenly referred to it as 'Amma canteen'.

TAGS

Rahul GandhigaffeArjan SinghMarshalIndian Air ForceAir Marshal

From Zee News

India

India, US armies begin 'Yudh Abhyas 2017' militar...

Maharashtra govt asks cops to probe farmers&#039; suicides within month
Maharashtra

Maharashtra govt asks cops to probe farmers' suicides...

Police arrest man at Dover port, search house in London bomb manhunt
World

Police arrest man at Dover port, search house in London bom...

Delhi

Arjan Singh was an outstanding soldier and diplomat: Sonia

Caught on camera: Gurugram woman repeatedly slaps jawan, arrested
Delhi

Caught on camera: Gurugram woman repeatedly slaps jawan, ar...

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind condole death of IAF Marshal Arjan Singh
India

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind condole death o...

Arjan Singh, Marshal of IAF and 1965 war hero, dies at 98
India

Arjan Singh, Marshal of IAF and 1965 war hero, dies at 98

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Infant, left alone in house by parents, dies

North EastManipur

Four injured in Manipur grenade blast

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

On Rs 26.7/litre, you pay tax of Rs 44, here's how: Daily revision of petrol price explained

How safe is your child's school?

Ritabrata Banerjee expelled: CPI(M) continues on its path of self-destruction

Skilling India for human capital

DNA Edit: The Onion Saga