Rahul Gandhi does it again, terms Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh Air Marshal

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and gaffe go hand in hand.

In the latest addition to his goof up list, the Congress scion termed Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh as Air Marshal.

Expressing grief over the demise of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who passed away on Saturday evening, Rahul made a faux pass on social media by referring him as Air Marshal.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote,"A soldier & diplomat power excellence. Air Marshal Arjan Singh demise is an irreparable loss. India has lost a true hero. Deppeset condolences (sic)."

Notably, Marshal of Indian Air Force is five-star rank while Air Marshal is four-star rank.

However, Rahul took down the tweet immediately later and posted the rectified one.

"A soldier &diplomat par excellence, Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh's demise is an irreparable loss.India has lost a true hero.Deepest condolences," Rahul tweeted again.

Earlier also, Gandhi had made similar bloopers that were heavily trolled by netizens. A few days back, while addressing the students at the University of California at Berkeley, the Amethi MP got the number of seats in the Lok Sabha wrong. Interacting with the students, Rahul Rahul said the number of seats in the Lower House was 546, not 545

Last month, the Congress vice-president while inaugurating the first 'Indira canteen' in Bengaluru, he mistakenly referred to it as 'Amma canteen'.