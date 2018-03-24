Rahul Gandhi goes to NCC event, says don't know much about NCC training, gets trolled

NEW DELHI: Little did he know that being too honest would lead to a massive trolling session on Twitter!

Such was the case for Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a session with the students of Maharani's Arts College for Women in Karnataka's Mysuru on Saturday.

While addressing the women students, the Congress chief said that he does not know much about the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

#WATCH: 'I don't know the details of NCC training & that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question': Rahul Gandhi on being asked, 'What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?' #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Vb2fCUsVFp — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

Trollers swung into action after Rahul said, "'I don't know the details of NCC training and that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question."

His response came after one of the students questioned, "What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?"

One of the trollers said, "There is no NCC in Italy."

There is no ncc in Italy. — Prasanth P Bhat (@prasubhat) March 24, 2018

"That type of stuffs"?? how ignorant are you! You talk about army, defence, etc.

When u go to colleges, meet students, such questions are obvious. Not prepared?" said another.

A few Twitterati, however, came out in support of the Gandhi scion, as one said, "He's honest so I don't think he's bad there are several leaders who know nothing and still talk"

He’s honest so I don’t think he’s bad there are several leaders who noe nothing and still talk — sowmithran.. (@sowmithran910) March 24, 2018

"Update: more than 99% of politicians/civilians are not well aware about the NCC. rahul was at least, honest enough to accept it, least he too have uttered pure fakery like the emperor of bhakts," said another user.

Ahead of the election in the 224-member assembly in Karnataka, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to seize the southern state from it.

(With inputs from ANI)