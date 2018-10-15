Rahul Gandhi dreaming with eyes open: Amit Shah ahead of MP elections

At a time when the Congress party is looking to upstage Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan in the upcoming elections in the state, Amit Shah has said it is like dreaming with eyes wide open.

While both Congress and BJP have hit the road running in the run-up to polling on November 28, allegations and counter-allegations too have begun flying at numerous rallies across the state. Rahul Gandhi has attacked the state and central government for on lack of job creation but BJP has countered by highlighting development works in the state. On Monday, party president Amit Shah launched a massive counter-offensive against his Congress counterpart. "Rahul baba says Congress will form the government in Madhya Pradesh. I want to tell him hat he has every right to dream but he should not daydream, that also with open eyes," he said at a rally in Jabalpur.

The BJP has been in power the state since 2003 with Chauhan enjoying three consecutive terms here. Congress, on the other hand, has been confined to the sidelines with Digvijay Singh as its last MP CM - way back between 1998 and 2003. There is, however, some hope within the party that anti-incumbency factor plays a role in scripting a win that has so far been elusive. Opinion polls so far too predict that Congress could indeed score a surprise win in the 230-member MP Assembly but BJP has remained confident and is eying a record win, according to union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.