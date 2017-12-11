Rahul Gandhi elected new Congress president: Party offices burst into celebrations

NEW DELHI: Congress offices burst into celebrations in the national capital and the states as news of Rahul Gandhi's elevation poured in on Monday afternoon.

The party offices were decorated with flowers and “rangolis” even as the Congress members distributed sweets and played loud music.

In Delhi, the party workers took to the streets to celebrate Rahul Gandhi's promotion. The party workers were seen smeared with colours of holi as they took out a procession outside the Congress headquarters here. Sweets were also distributed to people on the streets amid chants of Rahul 'jai ho'.

The Congress workers later performed a “havan” outside the main party office to pray for his welbeing and success in his new role as party president.

In Uttarakhand, processions and celebratory songs burst out outside the party office in the state capital Dehradun. The Congress workers were seen taking out a procession and chanting for their leader Rahul Gandhi. Some have also applied different colours on their faces to celebrate the occassion.

Rahul Gandhi was on Monday elected unopposed as the Party President. He became the sixth person to hold the post in the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Entire country has lots of expectations from Rahul Gandhi. Much before he was elected he has shown his mettle. He knows his responsibility.

“He has shown his mettle in Gujarat. The entire BJP including the PM himself, 80 ministers are sitting there for a month but are still unable to counter him,” Azad said.