Rahul Gandhi forgiving Rajiv's killer raises suspicion of plotted assassination: Subramanian Swamy

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday claimed that Rahul Gandhi forgiving his father Rajiv Gandhi's killers raises suspicion of 'supari' killing or a plotted murder for financial gains.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, “Forgiving by the son of his father’s LTTE killers at the prime of Rajiv’s age means suspicion of supari killing.”

A fresh probe should be initiated into the death of the former prime minister, he said, further hinting that there was some "understanding" of the family with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said that the LTTE had said they killed Rajiv because the latter had sent the Indian Army to Sri Lanka. However, Rajiv Gandhi was following the resolution passed by the Parliament on supporting Sri Lanka's fight against the LTTE, he added.

“He (Rajiv) was a true nationalist and his killers should be not be shown any leniency. Initially, Nalini, one of the killers, was awarded a death sentence, but this was reduced to life imprisonment. I fail to understand why we should be lenient towards someone who collaborated with foreigners to kill our former Prime Minister. Rahul’s statement lack patriotism; he should understand that the punishment was awarded to the killers of the former Prime Minister, not his father,” said the BJP leader.

He further questioned why did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit the convicts in jail.

“Only the relatives of convicts are allowed to visit them, which she is not,” said Swamy.

“Why did Sonia Gandhi take care of Nalini’s daughter’s education in England. Nalini was also awarded a scholarship to study computer science at the Indira Gandhi University. I don’t understand why they are showing such sympathy. I suspect there is something wrong,” he added.

Aise mauke par Priyanka wahan chali jaati hai. Ab convict ke to sirf rishtedaar mil sakte hain. Ye kaun si rishtedaar hai? Sonia Gandhi ne Nalini ki ladki ki England mein padhai ka saara kharcha uthaya. Ye saari karuna kyun dikhaai?: Subramanian Swamy pic.twitter.com/Yo4juI5WUW — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

The Congress president in an interactive session with IIM alumni said that he and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have “completely forgiven” their father's killers.

“We have forgiven our father's murderers. Whatever may be the reason, I don't like any violence of any kind,” said Rahul.

"When one realises that when these events take place, its collision of ideas, forces, confusion. That`s where you get caught. When I saw Prabhakaran lying dead on TV, I got two feelings - first was why they are humiliating this man in this way.

"And second was...I felt really bad for him and for his kids," said Rahul.

With ANI inputs