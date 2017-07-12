Rahul Gandhi gets Nitish Kumar's nod over support to opposition vice-presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi

New Delhi: Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke ranks with the Opposition and announced his support to NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has now reached out to the Janata Dal United leader seeking his support to Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who was picked by the non-NDA parties as their vice-presidential candidate yesterday.

According to NDTV, the Congress No. 2 called on the Bihar Chief Minister, hours after the crucial meeting of the Opposition parties to decide on their vice-presidential candidate on Tuesday.

During a meeting yesterday, the opposition parties unanimously agreed to field Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna in the vice-presidential elections.

Rahul reportedly had a phone conversation with Nitish during which the latter confirmed his support for the opposition's candidate for vice president.

According to the reports, Gandhi was the only name, discussed when 18 Opposition parties met today to decide on their candidate for the vice-presidential poll.

The Janata Dal United, represented by Sharad Yadav chose Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson to be its nominee for vice-president.

Other leaders who were present during the meeting included Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, TMC’s Derek O’ Brien, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, NC’s Omar Abdullah, SP’s Naresh Agarwal and BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra.

Hamid Ansari has been the Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha since August 11, 2007. He won a second term on August 11, 2012. His current term ends on August 10. Polling for the vice-president’s post will take place on August 5 if required. The votes will be counted the same evening.

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi?

- Born on April 22, 1945 to Devdas Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari’s daughter Lakshmi, Gopalkrishna Gandhi served as an IAS officer from 1968 till 1992. He is the brother of noted writer Rajmohan Gandhi.

- From 1985to 1987, He has been the Secretary to the Vice President, Joint Secretary to President from 1987 to 1992 and Secretary to President in 1997.

- Gopalkrishna Gandhi also served as High Commissioner for India in Lesotho. In 2000, he was appointed as the High Commissioner for India in Sri Lanka. In 2002, he became Ambassador of India in Norway. Gandhi also served as Ambassador of India in Iceland.

-In year 2004, Gandhi was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal and completed his five year term.

- Apart from translating, Vikrma Seth's noted book 'A Suitable Boy' into Hindi, Gandhi also penned a novel on Sri Lanka’s Tamil plantation workers.

-He was approached by Mamata Banerjee for vice-presidential candidacy in 2012, which he declined.