Rahul Gandhi gets permission to visit Amethi

The Congress leader, who was earlier denied permission to visit Amethi, would also be given protection by the district administration during his scheduled visit. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 17:00
Lucknow: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has received the administration`s nod to visit his parliamentary constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on October 4, officials said on Monday.

Amethi District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar said on Monday: "We urged Rahul Gandhi in a confidential letter to postpone his visit due to security reasons on account of Durga Puja, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti, but the visit could not be postponed."

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police had urged the Amethi MP to postpone his visit in a letter. 

The letter angered the Congress workers and party leaders alleged that the administration was trying to prevent Rahul Gandhi from visiting Amethi.

