Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi goes for Gandhigiri, to hold CWC meet at Sevagram on October 2

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to resort to Gandhigiri to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. For the first time in the history of the grand old party, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held in Sevagram in Maharashtra’s Wardha.

A proposal on goodwill and harmony is expected to be passed by the party’s core CWC. The Modi government is slated to be accused of disrupting goodwill and harmony.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Khadge, among other CWC members, are expected to attend the meet in Wardha.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Wardha for the same on October 1 and spend the night in the Maharashtra town. Members of the Congress party are also expected to hold a march on a stretch of 7 km. Following this, the Congress chief will address a public rally.

The Gandhi scion had in July constituted a new team of the Congress Working Committee and dropped veterans Digvijaya Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Kamal Nath, Sushilkumar Shinde and Karan Singh. However, he has retained other veterans like AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Kumari Selja in the party's highest decision-making body.

The new Congress Working Committee (CWC) includes 23 members, 19 permanent invitees and 9 special invitees. Besides Rahul, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, all former Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Oomen Chandy, Tarun Gogoi, Siddharamaiah and Harish Rawat have also been included.

Other prominent exclusions are Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was earlier a permanent invitee to the body, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh and party veterans Mohan Prakash, Oscar Fernandes, C P Joshi and Mohsina Kidwai. However, Hooda's son Deepender Singh has been made a special invitee.

Rahul GandhiCongressCWCCongress CWCSevagramWardha

