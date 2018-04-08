Rahul Gandhi goes on selfie spree with riders in Namma Metro on 6th leg of campaigning in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on the sixth leg of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka's Bengaluru, took a ride across the town in Namma Metro on Sunday. The Congress chief was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

During the ride, Rahul took time out for a selfie. He was seen clicking a selfie standing in front of the ticket counter. A fellow traveller was also seen clicking a selfie with Rahul inside the metro. He travelled from Vidhan Saudha metro station to MG road metro station.

Rahul also visited a bookstore, 'BookWorm', on the Church Street and picked up some books. Siddaramaiah, who was accompanying the Congress president, bought and gifted books to Rahul.

Congress President @RahulGandhi takes a break during the hectic #JanaAashirwadaYatre campaign to pick up some books from a bookstore on Church Street. #BengaluruNammaHemme pic.twitter.com/MgfCBwykyW — Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2018

The Congress president had arrived in Karnataka on Saturday on the sixth leg of a campaign as part of the party's 'Janashirvada Yatra', ahead of the May 12 election in the state.