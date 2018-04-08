हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi goes on selfie spree with riders in Namma Metro on 6th leg of campaigning in Bengaluru

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 08, 2018, 17:49 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on the sixth leg of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka's Bengaluru, took a ride across the town in Namma Metro on Sunday. The Congress chief was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

During the ride, Rahul took time out for a selfie. He was seen clicking a selfie standing in front of the ticket counter. A fellow traveller was also seen clicking a selfie with Rahul inside the metro. He travelled from Vidhan Saudha metro station to MG road metro station.

Rahul also visited a bookstore, 'BookWorm', on the Church Street and picked up some books. Siddaramaiah, who was accompanying the Congress president, bought and gifted books to Rahul.

The Congress president had arrived in Karnataka on Saturday on the sixth leg of a campaign as part of the party's 'Janashirvada Yatra', ahead of the May 12 election in the state.

