Rahul Gandhi has yet to understand serious dynamics of development: BJP

New Delhi: Slamming Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Monday that the Congress vice president had yet to understand the dynamics of development.

Addressing the press, BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Congress is dramebaaz party number one."

"Rahul Gandhi, has your party become so desperate after consistent defeat that you are reducing yourself to gimmick to make yourself relevant," he questioned.

Prasad added, "Rahul Gandhi is yet to understand the serious dynamics of the economics and development."

At the same time, he said that Congress VP's script writers did not do their homework.

Meanwhile, a day after Patidar leader from north Gujarat Narendra Patel alleged that the BJP tried to buy him, Rahul on Monday took on the ruling party, saying Gujarat is priceless and can never be bought.

"Gujarat is priceless. It has never been bought. It can never be bought. It will never be bought," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Narendra Patel had alleged that Patidar leader Varun Patel, who joined the BJP on Saturday evening, took him to meet Gujarat BJP President Jitubhai Vaghani and other leaders on Sunday, who offered him Rs 1 crore to join the BJP.

Narendra Patel said he was handed over a bag of Rs 10 lakh cash as token and promised he would be paid Rs 90 lakh later.

Narendra Patel is the convenor of North Gujarat, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), of Hardik Patel.

The BJP has rubbished Narendra Patel's charges and said it was a 'drama' staged at the behest of the Congress.

"All these allegations are false. It was a drama (enacted) by Narendra Patel at the behest of Congress," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

Election to pick a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly is due before January 22, 2018 when its term ends.

The Election Commission has not announced the poll dates as of now.

(With IANS inputs)