Taking a jibe at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's recent tour of temples in Gujarat, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday asked him to first prove that he is a Hindu.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 12:38
Rahul Gandhi is a Christian, has church inside 10 Janpath: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's recent tour of temples in Gujarat, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday asked him to first prove that he is a Hindu.

“He should first declare that he is a Hindu,” Swamy quipped. 

Intensifying his attack on the Congress no. 2, the firebrand BJP leader further said, “I suspect he is a Christian and has a Church inside 10 Janpath.” 

The remarks from Swamy were made a day after after Rahul Gandhi wrapped up his three-day visit to Gujarat during which he visited several temples across the BJP-ruled state and offered prayers there.

Rahul Gandhi's temple visit was seen as the young leader's desperate bid to break his party's anti-Hindu image.

Rahul’s visit to various temples was aimed at countering the hardline Hindutva campaign of BJP, RSS, claimed Congress.

The BJP hit back by saying that the Gandhi scion's temple visit was just an eyewash and had nothing to do with Hindus.

He was doing so as Congress was not winning elections, the BJP said.

The Congress Vice-President kicked off his tour after offering prayers at Dwarkadhish temple on Monday.

During his Gujarat visit, Rahul Gandhi had visited Chotila temple in Surendranagar district, Khodal Dham temple in Kagvad village, Jalaram temple in Veerpur in Rajkot district.

During his visit, Rahul also made a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues related to Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation and farm loan waiver.

