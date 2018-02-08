Rahul Gandhi is now my boss, I have no doubts about him: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: After serving as the Congress president for nearly two decades, Sonia Gandhi has taken a backseat now. Having handed over the reigns of the party to Rahul Gandhi, the mother is treating her son as the Boss.

Sonia exuded faith in Rahul and said that she had no doubts about her boss. "There are no doubts about Rahul Gandhi. I hope you all will support him," she said while speaking to party members at the parliamentary party meeting of the Congress on Wednesday.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Sonia added that constitutional powers have been weakened in the current dispensation. "It has been almost 4 years since this government came to power, this has been a period in which institutions which have come under systematic assault. Parliament itself, judiciary, media and civil society. Investigative agencies have been let loose against political opponents. Dalits have been attacked. There are no new jobs being created," she said.

Speaking about the recent Congress victory in byelections, Sonia said: "We performed under tough circumstances in Gujarat and recent by-election results in Rajasthan were huge. This shows winds of change are coming. I am sure Karnataka too will underline resurgence of Congress," she said.

On Wednesday, following a hard-hitting speech against the Congress party by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, the former party president had said that there was "nothing new" in what he said. "The Prime Minister said nothing new. He is repeating old things, (but) people are interested about their jobs. They want to know about their future," she said.

Sonia Gandhi had held the top position in Congress party for 19 years before Rahul Gandhi took over as the party president in December 2017. Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed in an internal election conducted by the Congress party.

Before Rahul, other members of the family who occupied the post of Congress president were Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia.