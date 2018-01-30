Rahul Gandhi kickstarts Meghalaya poll campaign with a musical evening

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kickstarted the campaign for Meghalaya Assembly elections with a difference. He began his campaign in the state with a musical extravaganza called ‘celebration of peace’.

The ‘celebration of peace’ event, which was held on Tuesday, saw performances by several musical, dance groups, who showcased the cultural diversity of the northeastern state. Pictures of the Gandhi scion attending the event was also shared on social media by the Congress party on microblogging site Twitter.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with the audience at the 'Celebration of Peace' event. #OneMeghalaya pic.twitter.com/wUHqly1caV — Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2018

Meanwhile, the situation has not been hunky dory for the Congress party in Meghalaya, which goes to polls on February 27. Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the poll-bound state comes shortly after resignation of as many as 100 party members over ticket distribution.

Before attending the musical event in Shillong, the Congress president reportedly met members of the party and asked them to ensure victory in the Assembly elections. According to reports, he assured party members that the Congress party would fight the polls unitedly, adding that the party would also help in preserving the rich cultural and tribal heritage of the state. He further said that no particular ideology would be allowed to get imposed on the people of the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, some pictures of Rahul Gandhi extending a helping hand to co-passengers onboard a flight surfaced on social media. The Gandhi scion reportedly helped some of his co-passengers on a Delhi-Guwahati flight in arranging their luggage in overhead cabin space.

The pictures of the same were shared on social media. While some pictures showed Rahul Gandhi arranging luggage of fellow passengers, some showed people clicking selfies with him.

Later, the Gandhi scion took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his arrival in Meghalaya, saying “huge crowds, excitement and energy here in Meghalaya, where we launched our campaign today for the assembly elections.”

"My family and I have had a special bond with the people of the North East and I enjoy renewing and strengthening that bond with every visit," his tweet further said.