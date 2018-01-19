Rahul launches salvo at PM Modi, asks to share plan on jobs, rape issues in Mann Ki Baat

NEW DELHI: Launching a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked him to share his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Dokalam and stopping rapes in Haryana.

Rahul's question to PM Modi came after the Prime Minister asked people to suggest ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'programme to be aired on January 28, the first one this year.

"Dear Narendra Modi, since you've requested some ideas for your MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: 1. Get our youth JOBS. 2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM. 3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted: "It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for Mann ki Baat. What are your suggestions for 2018's first Mann ki Baat on 28th January. Let me know on the NM Mobile App."

It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for #MannKiBaat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first 'Mann Ki Baat' on 28th January? Let me know on the NM Mobile App. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/XSN2MDd905 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2018

Have a message for #MannKiBaat? Call 1800-11-7800 to record it. You can also share ideas on the MyGov Open Forum. https://t.co/k0o2ahfkjg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Haryana has been in news since past few days following reports of several brutal gangrapes and murders. Six rapes, including gangrapes of two minor Dalit girls, have put the Haryana government in the dock.

On the other hand, several reports in a section of the media, citing satellite images, suggested there has been a fresh build-up of Chinese troops in the Doklam region on the India-China-Bhutan trijunction. Though, on Thursday, India dismissed as 'inaccurate and mischievous' reports appearing in a section of the media about fresh Chinese troops build-ups.

"Our attention has been drawn to some reports that question the accuracy of the position stated by the government in respect to the situation in Doklam," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to queries.

"It may be recalled that last year, a face-off situation that had arisen in the Doklam region was resolved following diplomatic discussions between India and China, based on which both sides arrived at an understanding for the disengagement of their border personnel at the face-off site.

"Subsequently, in response to repeated questions about any change in the status quo at the face-off site, the government had stated that there was no basis for such imputations.