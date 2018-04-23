हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi launches 'Save The Constitution' campaign at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium

The grand old party had on Sunday attacked Centre saying that it posed a big threat to the Constitution. It accused the Narendra Modi government of "systematically destroying" the Constitution.

Twitter photo (@INCIndia)

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a nationwide campaign - "Save The Constitution". The grand old party had on Sunday attacked Centre saying that it posed a big threat to the Constitution. It accused the Narendra Modi government of "systematically destroying" the Constitution.

Announcing the launch of the campaign, the Congress tweeted, "A movement has begun to stand in solidarity with the Dalits & other oppressed communities and to protect the values enshrined in our Constitution. Join us in protecting the idea of India. #SaveTheConstitution"

'Save The Constitution' campaign focusses on rising atrocities against the Dalits across the country. The launch event was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

The Congress had earlier attacked the BJP-led NDA regime of diluting the SC/ST Act despite rising atrocities against the members of the SC/ST communities in India. 

''The past three years have witnessed an unprecedented rise in atrocities against Dalits. Despite this, the SC/ST Act has been diluted. The Modi Govt is a clear and present danger to the Constitution of India. It is time for us to unite and  #SaveTheConstitution,'' it had tweeted.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressSave the constitutionSC ST
