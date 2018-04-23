Rahul Gandhi launches 'Save The Constitution' campaign at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a nationwide campaign - "Save The Constitution". The grand old party had on Sunday attacked Centre saying that it posed a big threat to the Constitution. It accused the Narendra Modi government of "systematically destroying" the Constitution.

A movement has begun to stand in solidarity with the Dalits & other oppressed communities and to protect the values enshrined in our Constitution. Join us in protecting the idea of India. #SaveTheConstitution pic.twitter.com/Gl2D9aXYCr — Congress (@INCIndia) April 23, 2018

Announcing the launch of the campaign, the Congress tweeted, "A movement has begun to stand in solidarity with the Dalits & other oppressed communities and to protect the values enshrined in our Constitution. Join us in protecting the idea of India. #SaveTheConstitution"

A packed gathering at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi for the launch of the #SaveTheConstitution campaign. pic.twitter.com/jaVDiIjF9g — Congress (@INCIndia) April 23, 2018

'Save The Constitution' campaign focusses on rising atrocities against the Dalits across the country. The launch event was held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

Congress President @RahulGandhi arrives at the Talkatora Stadium to launch the #SaveTheConstitution campaign. pic.twitter.com/b8kCggBl3r — Congress (@INCIndia) April 23, 2018

The Congress had earlier attacked the BJP-led NDA regime of diluting the SC/ST Act despite rising atrocities against the members of the SC/ST communities in India.

''The past three years have witnessed an unprecedented rise in atrocities against Dalits. Despite this, the SC/ST Act has been diluted. The Modi Govt is a clear and present danger to the Constitution of India. It is time for us to unite and #SaveTheConstitution,'' it had tweeted.