Rahul Gandhi launches Unorganised Workers'' Congress

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a new unit for the unorganised sector workers called the All India Unorganised Workers` Congress and said "it will strive to provide voice to those working in different parts of the country".

Interacting with the members of the Unorganised Workers` Congress, Rahul Gandhi urged them to participate in the fight for the rights of the unorganised workers.

He also encouraged them to participate in the struggle of the unorganised sector workers.

"Despite the proficiency of the street vendors, workers in the domestic sectors, autorickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers and construction workers, they have not received their due respect," said Gandhi.

He said that this unit of the party will be responsible for giving voice to these people working in different parts of the country and fighting for their rights. "It is a historic day for the Congress party because today it was the first meeting of the Unorganised Workers` Congress," Gandhi told reporters.

The aim of the unit will be to give due respect to the capability of the unorganised sector workers and provide them a platform to raise their voice.