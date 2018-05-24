Rahul Gandhi-led Congress seeks donation for 'restoring democracy'

NEW DELHI: The Congress party led by its president Rahul Gandhi is now seeking donations from the public for what it calls ''restoring democracy'' in the country.

The grand old party made an appeal for voluntary contribution on Twitter on Thursday.

''The Congress needs your support and help. Help us restore the democracy which India has proudly embraced since 70 years by making a small contribution here,'' it said in a tweet.

The Congress needs your support and help. Help us restore the democracy which India has proudly embraced since 70 years by making a small contribution here: https://t.co/PElu5R0mR6 #IContributeForIndia pic.twitter.com/XQ75Iaf7A6 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 24, 2018

The party also shared a link using which those interested can fill all necessary details and make contributions to Congress from as little as Rs 250 to Rs 10,000.

The Congress party, which has been attacking the BJP for ''murdering the democracy'', has also decided to observe the 4th anniversary of the Narendra Modi government as "Vishwasghat Divas" on Saturday.

It wants to utilise the occasion to highlight the failure of pre-poll promises and the alleged missgovernance of BJP.

"The Congress would observe the 4th anniversary of Modi government as `Vishwasghat Divas` (betrayal day) all over the country to highlight the failure of pre-poll promises and miss-governance of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) led government," AICC member and Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha told the media.

Accompanied by other party leaders, Sinha said that the Prime Minister did not fulfil any of his pre-poll promises including providing jobs to the youths.

He said that the party, as part of the observance of `Vishwasghat Divas`, would hold protests, rallies and dharna in every district of the country on Saturday.

"After the BJP government came to power four years ago, people, in general, living in much distress and the masses especially the minority people are passing their days with a great fear and panic," Sinha said.

He said that in Tripura, without following the legal and democratic process, the BJP government in the state unilaterally bulldozed many party offices of the Congress and its frontal organisations in different parts of Tripura.

"Some of the party offices are 70 years old and have valid official documents. Even the West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector did not follow the local court orders against the demolitions," he said.

Officials said the district administrations since May 7 demolished some party offices of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Congress as these were built on government land.

The Congress leader said the BJP government unethically bulldozed some party offices without even prior notice.

(With Agency inputs)