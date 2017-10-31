Rahul Gandhi likely to be elevated as Congress president in November

New Delhi: With final date not yet finalised to elect a new Congress president, the party is hopeful that the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as president will take place next month.

The issue of Gandhi's elevation was raised in a meeting of general secretaries on Monday. It was presided by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

According to informed sources, the issue was raised in the meeting and it was decided that the entire election process would be completed very soon, most likely in November.

Couple of days back, the party had said it had time till December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process, indicating that Rahul Gandhi's much-expected elevation as party president may not take place before the Gujarat elections.

"The election process in the states is in advanced stage. We have to take a decision by the end of this year and we will do so at the appropriate time, and the election process will also be completed in due course," Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken had said.

"The deadline is till the end of this year," he added on being asked why Gandhi was not being chosen as party President by October 31.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by the end of October.

