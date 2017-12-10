Rahul Gandhi likely to take over as Congress President on December 16

NEW DELHI: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is likely to assume his duties as the President of the party on December 16. He will be taking charge from his mother who has served the Congress as President from the last 17 years.

The formal announcement on the date when he will take over the reigns of party will be on Monday. Monday is also the last date of withdrawal of nomination for the election of the Congress president. 89 nominations received in his favour were found to be valid during scrutiny.

The Congress's Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran, and CEA members Madhusudan Mistry and Bhubaneswar Kalita will announce that Gandhi's was the only nomination for the top job tomorrow.

Rahul is likely to be handed over the certificate appointing him the party president in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders on December 16.

Rahul had filed the nomination earlier this week at the party headquarters in the national capital. Congress state unit chiefs, pradesh Congress committee delegates and senior leaders were present at the party office.

Rahul signed sets of nomination papers to be filed before Mullapally Ramachandran, chairman of the party’s central election authority.

On November 20, the Congress Working Committee had passed a resolution to make Rahul the party president.

The CWC meeting was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Manmohan Singh along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel.

The meeting was convened at Sonia's residence.

Rahul's elevation would come just two days ahead of the counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll which is scheduled on December 18.

A sure-footed Rahul powered a spirited campaign for the Congress in Gujarat, and a win in the election would come as a massive boost for him.

Striking a balance between the old guard and the young leaders would be a key to running the organisation which has many seasoned politicians whose wisdom he could use as he steers the party.

Gandhi had said in the past that he would draw upon a blend of experience of the old and the energy of the young.