Rahul Gandhi meets ailing Karunanidhi in hospital, says he is stable

CHENNAI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) M Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. After visiting the hospital, Rahul assured that the ailing leader was in a stable condition.

"I wanted to come and see M Karunanidhi Ji. He is a tough person, I met him and he is stable. Sonia ji has sent her best wishes and regards to the family," Rahul said.

Earlier, DMK working president M K Stalin and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had also said that Karunanidhi was "stable and breathing on his own.".

The family members of Karunanidhi, including Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, are present in the hospital.

The Kauvery Hospital, where the nonagenarian leader is being treated, continues to teem with party cadres from various districts albeit in reduced numbers due to the appeal of the party to avoid visits and help maintain calm.

On July 29, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital had said "there was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Karunanidhi. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors." No fresh has been issued by the hospital so far.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. He had undergone a procedure at the same hospital on July 18 to replace a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe normally.

Several political leaders from across the spectrum have lined up to visit Karunanidhi since he has been admitted. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit are among those who have visited teh DMK patriarch.

Others including Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wished Karunanidhi a speedy recovery.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said that the state government was ready to provide all possible medical assistance to the ailing Karunanidhi, who was a five-time CM if it was approached.