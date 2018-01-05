हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Communist Party of China

Rahul Gandhi had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.

PTI| Updated: Jan 05, 2018, 22:34 PM IST
Comments |
Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Communist Party of China

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.

"Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views," Gandhi tweeted.

He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.

Gandhi had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiCommunist Party of ChinaIndia
Next
Story

North India shivers under cold conditions, 4 dead in Uttar Pradesh

Trending