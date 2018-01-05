Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Communist Party of China
Rahul Gandhi had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.
PTI| Updated: Jan 05, 2018, 22:34 PM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.
"Met with the CPC Delegation led by Mr Meng Xiangfeng, member of the CPC Central Committee for a meaningful exchange of views," Gandhi tweeted.
He also posted two pictures of his meeting on the micro blogging site.
Gandhi had earlier stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.