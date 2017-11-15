हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Rahul Gandhi meets FIIs, discusses economic, political challenges

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met with a group of foreign institutional investors.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 15, 2017, 23:30 PM IST
Pic courtesy: @OfficeOfRG

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met with a group of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and discussed economic and political dynamics in India.

"Met with a group of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) from different countries. We discussed the political and economic challenges India faces and ways to overcome them," Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.

The Congress Vice President had also met FIIs last year including representatives of Morgan Stanley, Capital Group, Fidelity and Canadian Pension Fund, among others.

He has had regular interactions with various stakeholders in the economy and also addressed various chambers of commerce in the country.
 

