Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi government over Economic Survey with a music video

Congress president Rahul Gandhi doesn’t seem to be wanting to miss any possible ammunition to target the Narendra Modi government. The Gandhi scion has now targeted the government over Economic Survey 2017-18, which was tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament on Monday.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress president said that the Economic Survey says “Achche Din are here”, but went on to point that industrial growth, agricultural growth, GDP growth and job growth were down.

He further took a dig at the government by posting an iconic song ‘Don’t worry be happy’ by American vocalist Bobby McFerrin.

JOB Growth is "Don't worry Be Happy!"https://t.co/nXsHWvGuo3 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 29, 2018

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came hours after the Economic Survey was tabled. According to it, India is expected to regain the world's fastest growing major economy tag as it is likely to clock 7-7.5 percent growth rate in 2018-19, up from 6.75 percent in the current fiscal.

Earlier, speaking about the Economic Survey, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had also pointed that the key challenges before the government and Indian economy were education, employment and agriculture. He added that policy agenda for the government for year ahead included stabilisation of Goods and Services Tax.

The Economic Survey said the average retail inflation has declined to a six-year low of 3.3 percent in 2017-18, with the economy moving towards a more stable price regime.

The document further said the GDP growth has averaged 7.3 percent for the period from 2014-15 to 2017-18, which is the highest among the major economies of the world.