Rahul Gandhi reveals Holi plan, to spend weekend with ‘kindest soul ever’ in Italy

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has revealed his plan for the Holi weekend. No, he is not celebrating the festival of colours with Congress workers or his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi. Instead, the Congress chief has decided to make a visit to her grandmother, who is in Italy.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Gandhi scion said that he will be giving a surprise visit to his 93-year-old Nani during the Holi weekend, referring to her as the “kindest soul ever”.

He tweeted, “My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration..”

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that over the victory of Congress in Madhya Pradesh bypolls on Wednesday, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He termed the win of Congress as the defeat of arrogance and misgovernance and victory of hope.

He congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh, voters and Congress workers for winning the bypolls.

He tweeted, “Congratulations to aware people of Madhya Pradesh, voters and Congress workers for victory in Kolaras and Mungaoli. This is a defeat of arrogance and misgovernance and victory of hope. Rajasthan first, and now Madhya Pradesh has proved that change is knocking on the door.”

मध्यप्रदेश की जागरूक जनता, मतदाताओं व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को कोलारस - मुंगावली की शानदार जीत की बधाई। यह अहंकार तथा कुशासन की हार व उम्मीद की जीत है। पहले राजस्थान और अब मध्यप्रदेश ने साबित किया कि बदलाव की आहट दस्तक दे रही है। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018

Congress's Mahendra Yadav defeated former MLA and BJP candidate Devendra Jain by 8083 votes in Kolaras constituency.

In Mungaoli, Congress candidate Brajendra Singh Yadav defeated BJP candidate Baisahab Yadav by 2124 votes.

The assembly seats fell vacant after the death of sitting Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).