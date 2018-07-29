हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rafale deal

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on Narendra Modi over Rafale: Taxpayers will pay Rs 1 lakh crore

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Indian taxpayers will pay Rs 1 lakh crore to “friend” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the maintenance of Rafale fighter jets.

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on Narendra Modi over Rafale: Taxpayers will pay Rs 1 lakh crore

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Indian taxpayers will pay Rs 1 lakh crore to “friend” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the maintenance of Rafale fighter jets. Targeting Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the issue, the Gandhi scion added that “Raksha Mantri will address a Press CON to deny this”.

The Congress president alleged that the said amount would be paid by Indian taxpayers over the next 50 years.

Sharing part of an “investor Presentation” of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the Gandhi scion tweeted, “Over the next 50 years, Indian Tax Payers will pay Mr 56’s friend’s JV, 100,000 Cr to maintain 36  #RafaleScam jets, India is buying. Raksha Mantri will address a Press CON to deny this, as usual. But the truth is in the presentation I’m attaching.”

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government at the Centre over the Rafale deal relentlessly since the no-confidence motion debate in Parliament wherein he had alleged that the Defence Minister had lied to the nation under pressure from the Prime Minister.

He had earlier tweeted, "Mr 56 does *love* someone after all. 1. Must wear a suit 2. Must have 45,000CR debt 3. Must have a TEN day old company. 4. Must never have made an aircraft in his life. Rewards of up to $4 billion in "off set" contracts if you fulfil said criteria."

"Dear Trolls, I apologise for my earlier tweet in which I stated Mr 56's friend's JV, received 4 Billion US$'s of "off set" contracts. I forgot to add the 16 Billion US$ RAFALE "lifecycle" contract ?? 20 BILLION US$, is the actual benefit. So Sorry!! #130000CroreRafaleScam," he later said in another tweet.

On July 24, the Congress president had alleged that the country had seen “4 revolving Raksha Mantris” to give Prime Minister Modi space to personally re-negotiate Rafale deal with France.

Tags:
Rafale dealRahul GandhiNarendra ModiCongressBJPrahul gandhi twitter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close