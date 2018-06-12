हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Rahul Gandhi salutes grassroot Congress workers, calls them foot soldiers offering selfless service

The tweet came hours before the Gandhi scion was set to meet over 15,000 booth-level workers at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

MUMBAI: Congress party's heart lies with the grassroots worker and its foot soldiers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday in an effort to boost the cadres' morale ahead of upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2019. 

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief wrote, “The heart & soul of the Congress party are its grassroots workers. They are our foot soldiers who honour our party with their selfless service. 

“Today, I am in Mumbai to interact with and honour thousands of our polling booth workers & leaders from this amazing city.” 

This is Rahul's first visit to Maharashtra after taking over as Congress President. Massive hoardings proclaiming Gandhi as the `Future Prime Minister` greeted him on the roads outside the Mumbai Airport to Thane as he was accorded a warm welcome by Congress leaders including state President Ashok Chavan and Mumbai city chief Sanjay Nirupam. 

Gandhi is scheduled to have a meeting with the party`s municipal corporators and is also likely to call on Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pleaded not guilty before a trial court in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi shortly after it ordered the framing of charges against him in connection with a defamation case filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist.

According to ANI, the court allowed the framing of charges against Rahul Gandhi under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

