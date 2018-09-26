हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi should stop daydreaming about coming to power: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asking him to stop daydreaming about coming to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi should stop daydreaming about coming to power: Amit Shah
Image Courtesy: IANS

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asking him to stop daydreaming about coming to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to party workers in Jaipur's Dhankya, Shah assured that Congress will not come to power and they will soon decline from mainstream politics. 

Shah said, "Rahul Baba (Gandhi) should stop daydreaming. Congress is at such a position that it would (soon) be difficult to find them with binoculars. Neither the country nor Rajasthan is secure in their (Congress) hands." 
 
Shah asked Gandhi to analyse why Congress' faced defeat in the elections after BJP came to power in 2014. 

In a mythological reference, the BJP president compared the saffron party to 'Angad's foot' as no one could dislodge them (the BJP) in Rajasthan or even the Centre just as no one including Ravana could move Angad's foot in Hindu epic Ramayana.

He said the Centre had provided over Rs 2.63 lakh crore to Rajasthan during its tenure, whereas Congress despite having governments in the state and Centre provided only Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

"We have not done any favours to the people but have given them their rights and you (Gandhi) are seeking an account from us. First, finalise your leader under whom you want to contest elections in Rajasthan," Shah said.

Shah attacked the Congress on the issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and surgical strike. Shah said human rights of Indian youths were more important than the interests of intruders. "We will identify the intruders and evict them one by one," he averred.

He further accused the Congress of caring only for the vote bank. Exuding confidence in party workers, Shah said it was not an election of any minister or chief minister but it was an election of party workers and the BJP.

Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they are campaigning, he said at the event.

Shah urged the party workers to end the custom of alternate governments in Rajasthan. He said this tradition will end and the lotus will bloom in the state for the next 50 years.

(With PTI Inputs)

Amit ShahBJPCongressRahul GandhiRajasthan

