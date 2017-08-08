close
Rahul Gandhi skips Congress Working Committee meeting due to fever

The Congress Working Committee meeting began at party headquarters in the national capital on Thursday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 20:36
Rahul Gandhi skips Congress Working Committee meeting due to fever
Pic Courtesy: @rssurjewala

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee meeting was on Thursday held at party headquarters in the national capital. 

The meet comes in the backdrop of the party demanding the Election Commission the disqualification of two of its legislators for violating norm and showing their ballot paper to Amit Shah during the Rajya Sabha polling. 

Party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former defence minister AK Antony were among several party leaders ministers present at the meet.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi skipped the party meet as he is down with fever, ANI reported. 

Also Read: Congress Working Committee passes resolution on 75th Quit India Movement anniversary

The meeting, that began by the address of Sonia Gandhi, was held a day before the special sitting of the two Houses of Parliament to mark the anniversary of Quit India Day. The Indian National Congress had launched the Quit India campaign in 1942 that called for India's immediate independence from Britain.

"The Congress must always defend the liberty and freedom of individual and institutions," said Sonia adding that "she is Anguished by assault on freedom".

She further asserted, "Self appointed vigilantes are a threat to liberty and enemy of pluralism and diversity".

Earlier, the IANS stated that Congress meet also assumes significance in the wake of assembly polls later this year in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. It comes days after party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones while he was on tour of flood-affected areas of Gujarat. The windowpanes of his car were shattered and his personal security officer injured.

More details awaited. 

Watch — 

TAGS

Congress Working CommitteeCWC meetRahul GandhiSonia GandhiManmohan SinghGhulam Nabi Azad

