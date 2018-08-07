हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi slams RSS, BJP 'ideology' of having no place for women

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their ideology of letting only men and not women run the country. "The ideology of BJP and RSS is that only men will run this country. Women never take the center stage there. The Congress has always welcomed women, unlike the RSS which has shut doors for women in the country forever," Rahul Gandhi said while speaking at the Mahila Adhikar Sammelan in Delhi.

Stating that there was no place for women in the country to join the RSS, Rahul said: "In RSS, a woman is not allowed to go. She could not go before, cannot go now and would not go forever."

Talking about women empowerment, Rahul underlined that the Congress was aiming to reserve representations to 50 per cent in all spheres. He urged all women in the country to come forward and contribute to the development of the nation.

He also slammed the Centre saying that they make promises but the Women's Reservation Bill is long pending. "Congress told them clearly that the entire party will stand by them the day they decide to pass it. But the PM doesn't say anything. They said 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. I fail to understand whose daughter do they want to save. The daughters need to be saved from these BJP MLAs," he said.

He lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining tightlipped on crimes against women and children in the country. "The Prime Minister speaks on everything, but does not utter a word when crimes are committed against women in Uttar Pradesh and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states. No action is taken against the accused if he is a member of their party," he said.

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Modi, Rahul asserted that the former never said anything on the alarming rise of rape incidents. "The PM doesn`t utter a word on the incidents of rape. What happened against women in these four years is something, which didn't happen even in last 70 years," the Congress President said.

Rahul also blasted out at the Prime Minister's remark on MNREGA scheme, saying that millions of women in the country were benefitted from the programme. "Millions of women benefitted from MNREGA. But Prime Minister Modi mocks this scheme in Parliament and claims no one benefited from it," he said.

