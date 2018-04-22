Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi working at the best of Christian missionaries, alleges BJP MP

BALLIA: Making strong allegations against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bharat Singh has said that the two Congress leaders are working at the best of Christian missionaries. His comments came in the wake of the controversy surrounding special CBI judge BH Loya's death. He alleged that the Congress acted in the Judge Loya death case only on the directions of these Christian missionaries. Hitting out at Rahul, he said that the Congress chief should apologise to the country for his comments on the death case.

The Ballia MP said India is in danger due to Christian missionaries and in such a scenario, Rahul and Sonia are helping them out. He also said that such missionaries are running expensive schools here and sending the money earned in India to other countries. However, when asked why no action has been taken against such missionaries if they are such a big threat, the MP said that they believe in democracy. He added that these schools will not be closed down in one go but RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir will be promoted.

The BJP and the Congress have been sparring over the 'mysterious death' of the special CBI judge who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Shaikh case at the time of his death. Rahul had recently said that there is still hope as millions of "Indians can see the truth" relating to the death. Rahul's reaction came in reaction to the statements of judge Loya's family saying "there is no hope left" after the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the case.

The apex court had said that there is no reason to disbelieve the Judicial Officers in the Judge Loya death case and ruled that investigation reveals that he died of natural causes.