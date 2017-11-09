Rahul Gandhi takes a fresh dig at Narendra Modi over Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

There seems to be no end to Twitter attacks by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After targeting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Gandhi scion has now hit out at Vijay Rupani, the chief minister of poll-bound Gujarat.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quoting his statement: “Na Khaunga na khaane dunga”.

Sharing a news report on allegations against Rupani, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Na Khaaunga na khaane dunga ki kahaani, Shaah-zada, Shaurya aur ab Vijay Rupani”.

This came The Congress demanded that either the Gujarat Chief Minister must resign or Modi should break his "silence" and dismiss him over the allegations after the Sebi charged 22 entities, including Rupani`s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), with "manipulative trades" in a little known company Sarang Chemicals.

Meanwhile, Regulator Sebi is slated to pass a fresh order in the case of alleged manipulative share trade involving Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Ramniklal Rupani's HUF and 21 others, after its Rs 6.91 crore penalty against them was set aside by the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

The tribunal has "set aside" the penalty order, dated October 27, after hearing an appeal filed by Akash Harishbhai Desai, one of the 22 entities penalised by the regulator for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of Saran Chemicals Ltd during the January-June 2011 period.

The individual penalty amount was varied for entities and was Rs 15 lakh in the case of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) of Rupani, who took over as the chief minister in August 2016 and is currently heading BJP's campaign for the state's two-phase assembly polls on December 9 and 14.

In a two-page order, dated November 8 and published on its website today, SAT said "Sebi shall pass fresh order after giving an opportunity of hearing to all the parties".

The appellant and other parties against whom the order was passed have been asked to submit their replies within three weeks from November 8, as per the SAT order.

(With agency Inputs)