Subramanian Swamy

Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and will fail dope test: Subramanian Swamy's latest barb

Swamy was reacting to Union Minister Harsimrat Badal's comment that 70 per cent Punjabis are 'Nashedis' should undergo a dope test.

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday alleged that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi “takes narcotic” and will certainly “fail the dope test.”
 
Swamy was reacting to Union Minister Harsimrat Badal's comment that 70 per cent Punjabis are 'Nashedis' should undergo a dope test. 

“The person she (Harsimrat Badal) is thinking of is Rahul Gandhi. I congratulate her for her statement. She's perfectly right that these people should be tested and rahul Gandhi will fail the test becaus I know he takes a lot of narcotics, especially cocaine,” said Swamy.

Badal's comment came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a mandatory dope test for all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

Singh had also directed the chief secretary to work out the modalities and have the necessary notification issued in this regard.

Several government officials supported the step and also asked politicians and top bureacrats to be included in it.

“We have no objection to dope test. We demand government notification should also include the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, party presidents and their workers. Why should they be excluded?,” said SK Khehra, President of Punjab Civil Secretariat Association.

The dope test would be made a mandatory part of the annual medical examination taken of all civilian and police employees of the Punjab government, wherever prescribed.

The move is part of the series of initiatives taken by Singh over the last three days to eliminate drug menace from Punjab.

 

With agency inputs

Tags:
Subramanian SwamyRahul GandhiHarsimrat BadalCocainenarcotics

