Rahul Gandhi takes on Narendra Modi over ‘skyrocketing’ fuel prices with a video

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre over rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices. Pointing that international crude oil prices had dropped by 67 per cent during the four years of Modi government, the Gandhi scion said that fuel prices were “skyrocketing” in India.

The BJP Govt. collected 10 Lakh Crore in taxes on Petrol/LPG/Diesel since 2014. Yet, NO relief in prices for our citizens. This video shows the truth about fuel prices under PM Modi. I will lead a protest against these prices in Kolar at Noon, today.#BJPReducePetrolPrices pic.twitter.com/YCnKwDPm6W — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2018

Sharing a video on the rise in fuel prices, comprising earlier statement of then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi criticising the previous UPA government, the Congress party chief tweeted, “The BJP Govt. collected 10 Lakh Crore in taxes on Petrol/LPG/Diesel since 2014. Yet, NO relief in prices for our citizens. This video shows the truth about fuel prices under PM Modi.”

“The government that promised Acche Din is silent,” said the video, following which a clip of Narendra Modi hitting out at the previous Congress-led UPA government for increase in fuel prices.

“Increasing petrol prices are a symbol of failure of Central government. People are angry and it will have negative impact on other sectors,” Modi was seen telling mediapersons in the video.

The video further carried a footage of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was then referred to as BJP vice president. Naqvi says in the video, “More than 50,000 crore of tax is collected every year but the government is not reducing the petrol prices.

It then shows two tweets, respectively by PM Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, targeting the Manmohan Singh government over fuel price hike.

“After coming to power, the Modi government has looted common people of Rs 10,00,000 crore by taxing,” says the video posted by the Congress party chief.

It further accused the Modi government of increasing central tax on petrol by Rs 8.78 per litre and by Rs 10.37 per litre on diesel since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Comparing the same with Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, the party claimed that “people friendly Congress government in Karnataka has reduced state tax on petrol by Rs 3.11 per litre and on diesel by Rs 1.03 per litre in last five years.