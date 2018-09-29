Rahul Gandhi targets ABVP over professor touching students’ feet video

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party’s students wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), over a video showing a professor touching the feet of some student leaders.

Terming it as an insult to a “guru”, the Gandhi scion asked as to what kind of “sanskar (values)” is it that a teacher is touching the feet of students.

मंदसौर में सत्ताधारी पार्टी के छात्र नेताओं द्वारा एक गुरु का अपमान। गुरु ब्रह्मा गुरु विष्णु गुरु देवो महेश्वर मानने वाले देश में यह कौन सा ‘संस्कार’ है कि छात्र धमकी दें और गुरु उनके पाँव छुए। ज्ञान के साथ यह कैसा सलूक है? pic.twitter.com/XmT3VAkJ6E — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 29, 2018

The professor had allegedly stopped the ABVP members from sloganeering. The students had alleged that the professor stopped them from saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Following this, the ABVP members asked him to apologise, questioning his patriotism.

Reacting to it, the professor began touching the feet of the students - leaving them shocked at first and then utterly embararrased.

In the video, the professor is heard calling students to him and even chasing some of them - all the while saying he will continue to apologise in what appears to be a sarcastic tone.

The incident took place at Rajiv Gandhi Postgraduate College in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. The principal of the college, Ravindra Sohni, backed the professor saying he stopped the students from raising any slogan, and not ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ specifically.