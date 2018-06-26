हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over women's safety issue

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of women's safety and said it was "a shame" that a survey found India to be leading in rape and violence against women.

Taking to Twitter, he also poked fun at Modi's fitness video and tagged a news report that said India is the "most dangerous" country to be a woman, citing a survey on the high incidence of rape and violence against women. 

"While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women. What a shame for our country!" he tweeted.

