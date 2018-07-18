हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Women's Reservation Bill

Rahul Gandhi thanks ‘great son of Tamil Nadu’ Stalin for support on Women’s Reservation Bill

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has thanked DMK working president MK Stalin for the latter’s support to the Women’s Reservation Bill. Rahul said that Stalin had spoked like “a true leader and great son of Tamil Nadu”, and urged other parties to join hands to support the bill in Parliament.

"Thank you @mkstalin. Spoken like a true leader and a great son of Tamil Nadu. Women are the key to the accelerated development of India. The Women's Reservation Bill recognises this fact. It's time for all political parties to come together to support this bill in Parliament," said the Congess president while retweeting Stalin's post.

On Tuesday, Stalin had taken to the microblogging site to endorse Rahul Gandhi’s plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to pass the Women’s Reservation.

“DMK President @kalaignar89 has always advocated for greater representation of women in elected bodies. On behalf of my party, I express our wholehearted support to @RahulGandhi in his efforts and urge @PMOIndia to ensure early passage of the Women's Reservation Bill,” Stalin had tweeted.

Stalin’s tweet came in response to a post by Rahul Gandhi wherein he had urged the government to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, assuring “unconditional support” by the Congress party. He had also shared a letter he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same.

Meanwhile, the government has also responded to Rahul Gandhi’s demand with a letter from Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. In the letter to the Congress chief, the BJP leader offered a “new deal” to help the women. He said that the Congress and the BJP should join hands to bring the Women’s Reservation Bill as well as the Triple Talaq Bill.

Prasad had, however, added that the previous Congress-led UPA government had stalled the Women’s Reservation Bill for as long as three years, pointed that the BJP had supported the same.

