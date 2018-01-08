Rahul Gandhi to address Indian diaspora in Bahrain at 8:30 pm

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Bahrain to address the Indian diaspora, will begin his address at 8:30 pm. NRIs from 65 countries are expected to attend the meeting.

The Congress President, earlier in the day, had arrived in the Gulf country and was received by members of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) at the airport.

Praising the Indian diaspora across the world, he had on Sunday called the NRIs the true representatives of the country's soft power and the brand ambassadors of the nation across the globe.

"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow, tweets Congress President Rahul Gandhi," he had tweeted.

This is his first visit abroad as the party president and comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region.

He is expected to meet Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other local leaders. He will also meet members of the local business community.